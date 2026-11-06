Malachi Barton & Liamani Segura’s Day in the Life on ‘Worlds Collide’ Concert Tour (Exclusive)

“Extra” spent the day at the “Worlds Collide” concert tour, which brings together the worlds of Disney’s “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and “Camp Rock.”

Malachi Barton and Liamani Segura shared a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a day on the road and chatted with Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia and Kiara Romero.

Segura chatted with Sway, who showed off her drumstick collection. She shared, “Every opening, I’m like, ‘What am I feeling today? Am I feeling neon highlighter? Am I feeling blue?’ You know, for ‘Heartless,’ I like doing the blue.”

Liamani told her, “This is pretty powerful seeing a girl be on the drums,” and Bhatia gushed, “I’m so grateful that we have our little headbang moment every night.”

Malachi and Liamani then ran into Mekonnen and asked him what keeps him going.

“My ‘why’ is it’s the kids,” he said. “Honestly, seeing like the kids light up their faces.”

He also loves the physicality of it, sharing, “I think the show is like my personal trampoline park. I love flipping and just having fun on stage and just being able to be goofy and be myself.”

Hudson and Sway shared a convo backstage and he shared his favorite thing about tour.

He said, “My favorite part is, you know, being up onstage, connecting with the audience, getting to play some music that I love and that is iconic to me and stuff that I’ve made.”

Stone revealed he has played guitar since he was 5, saying, “I think live music is so important to me growing up. I’ve always played around L.A. at least. I’ve played music my whole life. It’s a big part of my identity. It goes into all my songwriting. I’m playing all the music for my songs.”

Sway has played drums since she was 5, and told him, “Live music was also a huge part of my upbringing. I trained at School of Rock, and I feel like it was such a big part of who I am now. Live theater, live music, and playing the drums live, playing the bass and guitar live, and singing live was so fun growing up.”

Hudson said it’s “really special to me that we can bring people together” with the shows, but he’s still adjusting to fame!

He said, “Seeing our faces on shirts… I’m not okay with that yet,” he said. “I’m just, like, ‘It’s my face on a shirt.’ It’s awesome. I’m so grateful but it’s a little crazy.”

Sway told him, “I love that, though. It’s really special to see that in the crowd. You know, you kind of look through when you’re performing and then you’ll catch your shirt and it’s really, really a cool moment.”

Malachi and Liamani then paid Kiara a visit, and she revealed how she makes it through show days.

Romero shared, “I’m definitely a breakfast person, so I have to have breakfast every day before I get here preferably… Then I need a coffee… and right now I’m drinking electrolytes… I feel like everything I do is to make it through the show. So, drinking tons of water. I have my pre-show snacks. My banana. My pistachios. Like all the things. Oh, my ginger shot. I always have a ginger shot every day.”

Kiara also showed off a special keepsake she’s been working on, explaining, “I decided to get a Polaroid before we started going on tour and I just wanted to… make an album… I try to do a couple, like, photos per city.”

Cut to Segura meeting up with Dara to check out their costumes.

Dara showed off her look for the “Artist” song, and shared, “It’s very much Tina Turner, Beyoncé inspired and a little Elton John. I love glitter. I love gold… It’s, like, one of my favorite costumes.”

Segura also pulled out her “Kerosene” outfit, saying, “I feel like I look like Lava Girl. It’s fire. Literally, the orange and the red and the black and the leather. It’s one of my favorite fits.”