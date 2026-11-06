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“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck is calling out Zac Affleck on TikTok amid their divorce.

Court docs obtained by “Extra” say Jen filed for divorce in Utah on Tuesday after seven years of marriage.

The exes share daughters Nora, 5, Penny, 16 months, and son Luca, 3. They have a fourth child on the way.

After the filing, Zac took to TikTok to explain that the relationship had been rocky over the past year.

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He insisted, “I will continue to support her and be her biggest fan.”

Jen seemingly responded with a throwback video on TikTok.

She wrote over the video, “POV: your [sic] two weeks postpartum trying to become an influencer.”

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In the video, Jen is standing at a counter wearing a robe and taking the lid off a travel mug.

Zac can be heard off camera saying, “[I] hope you’re not making a TikTok looking like that. Your boobs are literally like — Your tits are sagging all over. You don’t want to post that, baby, I can tell you that right now.”

She included the caption, “He was never my biggest supporter.”

A commenter slammed Zac on his TikTok video, writing, “As much as I don’t like Jen.. if my husband told me my boobs were ‘saggy’ 2 weeks after giving birth, I’d never forgive him.”

Zac responded, writing, “This was a video from 2022. Obviously horrible and should have never been said. When I saw the video today, I was absolutely shocked I had said that. I said a lot of horrible and hurtful things, but I have tried my best to learn and grow.”