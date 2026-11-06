Jamie Lee Curtis on Supporting Rob Reiner & Michele Singer’s Kids After Their Tragic Deaths: ‘We Are Family’ (Exclusive)

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Nearly a year after Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were killed, Jamie Lee Curtis is still in mourning.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Jamie Lee, who opened up about their life, legacy, and the children they left behind.

Jamie Lee and Billy Crystal have been rallying around Romy and Jake Reiner since their parents’ lives were cut short.

Curtis said, “We are family. Something like this brings people so much closer. Jake and I were sitting shoulder-to-shoulder doing an interview… Just feeling him there is emotional and then of course him talking about his parents and their fantastic relationship.”

“There hasn’t been a big public memorial yet,” and so we’re all grieving,” Jamie Lee noted.

Jamie Lee and Rob had known each other for decades and they both won Emmys for their performances on “The Bear.”

Recalling a phone call between her and Reiner, Curtis shared, “Robbie called me and said, ‘I’ve been offered a part on ‘The Bear.’ Should I do it?’ And I told him, ‘Absolutely. You should do it.’”

It was that role that would win Rob his posthumous Emmy this year.

Jamie Lee has long been involved with a cause close to the Reiners’ hearts, the Children’s Institute.

She commented, “The Children’s Institute I got involved with because of Rob and Michele Reiner. Michele Reiner’s sister runs the place and I’ve been involved with it peripherally through Rob and Michele.”

Curtis is being honored by the organization with the inaugural Michele and Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award.

Jamie Lee will be presented with the award by Jake.