Backstreet Boys Tease FI After-Party Performance: ‘It’s Going to Be Incredible’ (Exclusive)

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Bring on the speed and the A-list as we gear up for another unforgettable Las Vegas Grand Prix!

“Extra’s” Mark Wright is breaking it down on how to celebrate F1 in Las Vegas.

Along with watching race car drivers weave through famous strip properties, F1 fans can test your driving skills inside the F1 arcade at Caesars’ Palace or buy official merch inside the FI Hub at the Venetian.

Race week is also bringing out the culinary stars and DJs like the Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris and Dom Dolla.

The Backstreet Boys are also headlining the official F1 after party at Sphere, where they performed for their “Into the Millennium” residency.

“Extra” recently spoke to the boys, who dished on what to expect.

AJ McLean said, “It’s going to be an incredible show. You’re going to hear all the hits.”