‘90 Day’ Sneak Peek: Steven Breaks Down to Therapist on ‘Hunt for Love’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day: Hunt for Love,” which shows “90 Day Fiancé” alum Steven in an emotional therapy session.

Reflecting on his past mistakes and his relationship with his kids’ mom, Steven said, “Looking back now and just seeing things here, learning new things about myself, I know I was the problem.”

He elaborated, “I was toxic. I was insecure. I was immature, and it’s hard because like for me back then, I was learning how to be a father before I even knew like what being a man was.”

According to Steven, he felt that his past mistakes held him back from “finding actual love.”