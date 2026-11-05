‘Rings of Power’: Daniel Weyman Recalls Introduction to Gandalf’s Hat on Set (Exclusive)

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Robert Aramayo (“Elrond”), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (“Míriel"), and Daniel Weyman (“Gandalf”) talked to “Extra” about “The Rings of Power” Season 3.

Cynthia said of the tone this season, “It’s heavy, but I think that was inevitable in terms of where this story ultimately goes... I think as heavy as it is, that theme of hope through darkness, hope through fellowship, it’s still very much present.”

Daniel recalled the day when he first got to put on Gandalf’s hat on set.

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“It’s incredibly joyous,” he said. “You know, it was a cool day on set when they sort of introduced me to the hat. You got to remember that these, sort of, props or the pieces of costume… they’re extraordinarily important things on set.”

He went on, “Then the job came of understanding what the hat means to Gandalf in that moment… why he picks up the hat in Tom Bombadil’s hut when Tom’s disappeared... ‘I’m going to take this because I miss Tom... I’m going to put it on because it will help save my life’… and that is something that I think is really at the heart of Gandalf. He uses his friendships to help support himself and that's one of the joys of playing this character.”

Robert talked about Elrond and his mindset this season.

He shared, “His brother is very alive in his mind and his family always is, isn’t it with Elrond? You know, his dad, his mom, his brother. When you’ve got a family like that who literally saved the world multiple times and the sacrifice and… all that, it’s a lot. It’s a lot for him to deal with. And this iteration of it, it’s a choice that I think is so central to Tolkien’s writings and the way he constantly revisits the discussion of mortality and immortality.”

Plus, Cynthia teased a challenging road ahead for Míriel.

Addai-Robinson explained, “She is very much concerned with the guidance of her people, the unifying of this very divided Númenor, that there are going to be a lot of challenges thrown her way. And the way I view it, which I think is true for all of our characters is that the character that you’re going to kind of meet and see at the beginning of Season 3 is going to be a very changed character by the end.”