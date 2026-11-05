Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Amazon MGM Studios

Nicolas Cage made it a date night with wife Riko Shibata at the L.A. premiere of “Madden.”

“Extra” spoke with Nicolas, who was recently displaced after a sinkhole damaged his Malibu home.

Cage had said that he was “a little bit homeless,” but expressed surprise at how that quote took off in the headlines!

He clarified, “Meaning my house was not available to my trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, and Halloween is a very important holiday to me. Not that we are destitute. that was my point. I really have to watch my words to the letter. The scrutiny is immense."

Cage added, “Should I have said unhoused? I just mean my house was not decorated. It was red-tagged. Please don't go to that house. You might hurt yourself. That's my point."

Despite the damage to his home, Nicolas emphasized, “We’re doing fine and I’m content.”

When asked if he was home when the sinkhole happened, Cage answered, “No, thank God. That’s scary stuff. You know, It’s dangerous.”

With Thanksgiving is just weeks away, Cage revealed what he is thankful for, saying, “I’m grateful for our daughter. I’m grateful for my wife. I’m grateful for Halloween. I’m grateful for the ability to make movies with people I admire and that everyone is healthy.”

As for their plans, Cage said, “We’ll be in Santa Monica again. Our daughter wants to have turkey and we’ll figure that out. She was talking about it just yesterday, so we’ll do something. We’ll find something fun to do.”

Before then, Cage is busy promoting “Madden,” which has him playing the iconic American football coach and commentator John Madden.

Nicolas called the part “challenging" and "way out of my comfort zone.”

While he admitted he was "terrified" of taking on the role, Cage noted, “If there’s something you fear, within reason, you need to do it because you might learn something, and that’s what drew me in.”

Cage stressed, "I never want to get comfortable with anything that I'm doing. I wanna stretch and grow and learn."

Nicolas discussed his physical transformation into Madden, saying, “When we first started doing the prosthetics, it was like frozen on my face like a mask. I said, ‘Guys, this isn’t working. I can’t even move my mouth. I can’t even blink my eyes. This isn’t gonna work. I have to be able to express myself through whatever you put on me. It’s gotta be a hybrid. You gotta leave some of me there to communicate.'"

He continued, "The weight gain was a hybrid, which was the approach that was used on 'The Whale.' I did 25 lbs. of my own weight, which I thought was still within the realm of being not too dangerous, and then another 30 lbs. of prosthetics."

He emphasized, "But it had to be a hybrid. At 62, it's gotta be a hybrid."

Cage revealed of how he gained the weight, "I was enjoying the lot of pasta, you know how it is. We went and had a lot of noodles. We like this place called Macaroni Republic in downtown L.A., and I ate a lot of pasta. And I didn't say, 'Maybe I better not have that.' I just did it."

The movie allowed Nicolas to work with Christian Bale, which he called “a joy.”

Cage raved, “I always love working with an artist of his caliber, and there aren’t many of them. And I wanted to riff with him. I wanted to say, 'Hey, let's not rehearse too much. Let's just jazz it and see what we get. Let's be electric. Let's be spontaneous.' And that's what we did."