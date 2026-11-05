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Matt Damon is opening up about his wife Luciana Barroso’s brain aneurysm in the GQ 2026 Men of the Year issue.

Damon was discussing how he was filming in Miami when “The Departed” won best picture in 2007, and so he didn’t want to miss “Oppenheimer’s” big night at the Oscars in 2024. Luciana, however, suffered her health emergency not long before the awards night.

“We had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm,” he said. “She’s totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars.”

Richard Burbridge/GQ

Damon went on, “But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back. And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it.”

Matt continued, “And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out.’ And it was pretty f**king heroic of her to do that and really meaningful.”

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The star of “The Odyssey” also talked about working with his best friend Ben Affleck, saying, “I just want to make good stuff and definitely keep working with Ben, because we’re at that point in our life where we’re like, ‘F**k it, why not?’ This was our dream as kids, as boys. We got to honor those boys and keep working together if we can.”

He also reacted to Quentin Tarantino’s comments about how much he loves seeing them work together.

“Well, he should write us a movie,” Matt said. “We would be very happy if he did that.”

Damon also revealed the surprising role he regrets turning down.

“I never like to say that, because I don’t want to live with the regret, but I can tell you that I passed on ‘Ted,’ and I’ve never had this experience where I laughed so hard reading a script,” he said. “I literally took it to dinner and was reading parts of it out to my friends at dinner. And then I just got too clever by half. I don’t know what I was thinking. I was like, 'Well, maybe the teddy bear’s actually the best part.…’”

He went on, “So, I overthought it and I talked myself out of it. And because it shot in Boston, it would’ve been a chance for me to be home — my father’s passed away now, and I look back and I go, ‘Man, that would’ve been six months back [home].’”