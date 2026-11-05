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“Dude, Where’s My Car?” actress Kimmarie Johnson has died at the age of 50.

On Wednesday, Johnson died at Cedars-Sinai Hospital after suffering a cardiac emergency last week.

Before her death, Johnson was diagnosed with a “heart aneurysm condition.”

Johnson’s niece Rhonda Scott broke the sad news.

In a statement to People magazine, Scott said, “She radiated a light so strong and bright. People who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy. We will miss her tremendously and will continue to honor her life forever.”

Earlier this year, Johnson made one of her last public appearances at the “Michael” premiere in Los Angeles.

She wrote on Instagram, “mj, forever #love #movies #friends.”

After appearing in the 1998 film “Let’s Talk About Sex,” Johnson made her TV debut on an episode of “Beverly Hills, 90210” that same year.

She also appeared on the series “V.I.P.” (2000) and in the films “Dude, Where’s My Car?” (2000), “Legacy” (2010), and “The Summer of Massacre” (2012).

Her most recent acting credit was a 2017 episode of “Tucker’s War.”

Aside from acting, Johnson was also a model.