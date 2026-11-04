Rebecca Gayheart Dane on Helping Her & Eric Dane’s Daughters Through Grief (Exclusive)

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Eric Dane’s candid new posthumous memoir, “My Book of Days,” has just dropped, and "Extra" spoke to Rebecca Gayheart Dane about the book and how she and their teenage daughters are coping.

In February, Eric died at the age of 53 after bravely battling ALS.

Of the grief, Rebecca shared, “I know a lot of people will point out and it’s true that at least you knew and you could prepare, but I will say anticipatory grief is difficult and you’re still not prepared. You just can’t prepare for losing someone.”

Gayheart Dane praised her late husband, saying, “For Eric, I think he was so scared and he remained positive in the face of so much discomfort and suffering... I just feel proud of him for doing that.”

Nine months after his passing, Rebecca is still in deep grief, sharing, “I’m doing as well as I think a person could do with everything that’s going on. My priority is my girls, just making sure they’re okay… I’m just trying to go through this very difficult time with my eyes open and my heart open so I can learn and grow and feel it all and do it with as much grace as possible.”

Eric and Rebecca share two daughters, now 16 and 14.

As for how the girls are doing, Gayheart Dane commented, “I guess they’re teenagers and I think that this is unthinkable for any person to lose a parent. I tell them all the time, ‘I’m here for you and I’m here to do whatever I can and to get you through.’ So, I’m just trying to keep them close and to do whatever I can to help them work through all of this. And, you know, like I said earlier, it’s not linear.”

Rebecca shared something she heard that connected with her: “The amount of love that you feel for that person is the grief that you’ll feel.”

She also reflected on the shattering phone call that changed her life forever… the moment Eric told her he had ALS.

She said, “I never imagined that we would get this diagnosis. So when we did, I was floored, literally floored physically and mentally, just floored…”

Calling it “one of the hardest moments,” Rebecca explained, “You really can’t process what you’re hearing and what you know is coming your way, what’s coming down the pike. Like, you just can’t wrap your head around it. And I think he felt that way, I felt that way, and certainly the kids felt that way.”

Eric was honest and candid about his ALS battle in his memoir, which is narrated by his “Euphoria” son, Jacob Elordi, sharing the raw realities of his fatal fight and how he was originally misdiagnosed.

There are also stories of how he almost came to blows with Josh Duhamel on the set of “Las Vegas," plus his jaw-dropping drug addiction in his 20s. Eric confesses in the book that it had him ingesting "booze, pot, acid, heroin, cocaine, mushrooms, mescaline, crystal meth, crack, painkillers, fistfuls of painkillers, buckets of painkillers."

Dane went to rehab five times during his run on “Grey’s Anatomy,” the show that made him famous as Dr. McSteamy, and reveals he would show up high on painkillers.

Rebecca revealed, “When I first read the book, it was a very emotional read. Obviously, he didn’t hold back and it’s such a gift to my girls, because they could ask me questions about their father and about his life and about his childhood, but I could not answer them in the same way that their dad did in this book. So, I’m really happy that they have this. I think that it’s a gift that’s going to keep on giving, you know, so to speak, because the message is really for all of us. It’s for everyone.”

Rebecca believes many will connect with Eric’s story, emphasizing, “It’s not just for someone who has ALS or someone who’s lost their father or someone who’s lost someone they love... It’s a reminder to everyone to make every day count.”

Gayheart Dane is taking her husband’s motto to heart, the message he tried to convey in his book.

She stressed, “Really seize the day. This is not a dress rehearsal. Live your life to the fullest and try to be grateful and appreciative and be your best person… Don’t take things for granted and you know it’s hard because I say these things and these words, but they don’t feel like they carry the weight that they need to because you know I can say all of that, but it really has hit home for myself and for Eric’s friends and family and for my girls in a way that’s almost indescribable.”

Rebecca’s also taking time for herself, returning to her passion.