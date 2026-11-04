‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Affleck

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“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck is over her marriage with Zac Affleck.

Court docs obtained by TMZ say Jen filed for divorce in Utah on Tuesday.

As part of the filing, Jen also turned in a proposed parenting plan, but specific custody details remain unknown.

The two are parents of Nora, 4, Lucas, 2, and Penelope, 1.

Jen filed divorce papers while pregnant with their fourth child.

The filing did not reveal the reason for the breakdown of the marriage.

Jen and Zac tied the knot in the summer of 2019, one year after they met on the Mormon dating app Mutual.

Their relationship struggles have been a major storyline on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

On the show, Jen admitted that their marriage was in “rocky place” and sought to resolve their issues with the help of therapy.