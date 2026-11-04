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It looks like Jamie Foxx is a dad again!

Foxx and his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp have welcomed their first child together, sources told People magazine.

In May, news broke that Jamie and Alyce were expecting.

At the time, TMZ reported that Alyce was already several months along.

Foxx and Huckstepp were first linked in 2022 but reportedly split in January 2025 before rekindling their romance sometime last year.

Foxx is already the father of daughters Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 18 with exes Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis, respectively.

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Foxx gushed to “Extra” about how his daughters helped him after he suffered a brain bleed and stroke in 2023.

Foxx shared, “When you dream about what you want to be, you only dream about the good things… the career, the house, you never dream tragedy. When tragedy happens in a real way, you need solid family and friends, so the two ladies that are with me tonight, Corinne Marie Foxx and Anelise Estelle Foxx held me down in a way that is hard to interpret in these settings."