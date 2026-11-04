Jaalen Best on Becoming Muhammad Ali & Moment It Finally ‘Clicked’ (Exclusive)

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Star Jaalen Best, executive producer Lonnie Ali, who is the widow of Muhammad Ali, and creator Ben Watkins sit down with “Extra” to talk “The Greatest."

Lonnie explained why now was the right time to make an authorized series about Muhammad.

She said, “You have to seize the moment, and given where we are in our nation and our global community, the toxic polarization the divisiveness that exists, who better to bring us together than the man who brought us together before, Muhammad. He’s always been a uniter.”

Lonnie added, “He’s always been somebody who lifted and the story is so important because it’s going to connect that next generation of young people to him where they can be inspired by him as well. That and to see that he followed a path to greatness… It was a journey, and it wasn’t always a journey that was pretty.”

Ben explained more about the season, saying, “Season 1 of ‘The Greatest’ really focuses on the years from 1960, when he won the gold medal at the Olympics in Rome, to 1964, when he won the heavyweight championship against Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.”

He went on, “That really is the bookend to a coming-of-age story, right? You’re a kid winning the gold medal, then you’re a grown man winning the heavyweight title.”

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Jaalen described the moment the role and the physicality of playing Ali clicked for him.

He said, “I remember the night it clicked… It was about 11:30 at night. I had all the lights off and I was watching this loop of him dancing around the ring and I had it on slow-mo so that I could see his steps and how they were just, you know, bouncing and hitting the ring and the timing and the rhythm, and I remember getting up… and I had this little space and I started dancing.”

Best continued, “I just could not figure it out. But one of the things that finally clicked is he was someone when he moves, he talks, or when he’s moving, it’s like a rhythm, you know, and I pieced everything together. I was like, ‘Okay, let me try the voice.’”

He recalled how Ali would say “man,” adding, ”So I stood up and I’m like, ‘Come on, man,’ and that rhythm just came, and then I started moving and I’m like, ‘That’s it.’ You can’t get one part and not get the other. You can’t get the footwork but not have the mannerisms.”

Jaalen said, “That was the first time where I started practicing and putting everything together, all the pieces, and it clicked for me that day… From that time, everything became more grounded and I started living through that experience.”