Hailey Bieber Reveals She Struggled with PMDD After Son Jack’s Birth

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Hailey Bieber is opening up to Women’s Wear Daily about her health struggles with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder as a new mom.

The model and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues in August 2024. Hailey explained, “After I had my son, I struggled with [PMDD] a bit, and there’s just not a lot of conversation or research around it.”

She said talking about it helps. “Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone,” Bieber shared. “When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we’re dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey.”

The 29-year-old continued, “Especially after having my own child. That was just a really intense and special journey that I had. There’s so much that happens when you are pregnant, during childbirth. There’s so many things that happen leading up to having a child.”

According to WomensHealth.gov, “PMDD is a condition similar to PMS that also happens in the week or two before your period starts as hormone levels begin to fall after ovulation. PMDD causes more severe symptoms than PMS, including severe depression, irritability, and tension.”

The site says, “Symptoms usually go away two to three days after your period starts. You may need medicine or other treatment to help with your symptoms.”

Back in 2022, Dixie D’Amelio opened up about her journey with PMDD.

Speaking with the “Pretty Basic” podcast, she recalled being on “The D’Amelio Show” and not realizing she had PMDD.

“I didn’t realize how much that affected me and in the first season of the show… I was in a full PMDD cycle and watching like the things I’m saying ‘no one cares about me, I’m not worth anything’ like that’s all the things it does to your mind and once a month for about two weeks I go into this dark spiral of like a depression.”

D’Amelio said, “A lot of people have this but no one talks about it at all. It’s hard to diagnose because first of all everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re a girl you have PMS,’ like, ‘Yeah you’re just in a bad mood.’ It changes my whole entire brain and also I snap out of it so quickly so I would be going through this, make an emergency therapy appointment,” explaining the “next day I would be fine.”

The star added, “I’m definitely still learning about it and want to share more things because no one is talking about it I think a lot of people go through it but it's not just PMS.”