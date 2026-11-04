“Dancing with the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy sat down with Derek Hough in the “Extra” Confessional.

Hough shared, “Val and I, we go way back.”

Chmerkovskiy recalled, “The first time I remember meeting you is U.S. [Dance Championships]. It was in Miami. I remember it was in 1997. Yeah, I was 11 years old.”

Derek said they have been on a “crazy parallel journey together”

Val reflected, “There was nothing but game. And now the game blew up and we get to be rock stars!”

Chmerkovskiy even met fellow "DWTS" pro Jenna Johnson on that journey, and they are now married.

He shared, “We met on the show. It’s her first season and they partnered her up with me… I was just being cordial… So, I was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing later? You wanna come over and play chess?’ I was in my chess era.”

Val added with a smile, “She came over. We didn't play chess.”

Hough asked what Jenna would say his best quality is. Val, who shares 3-year-old Rome with Jenna, replied, “Probably how much I love my family… my son. You know, that's a quality that I am most proud of. So, I try to lead with that quality and make that as present as possible.”

Derek pointed out that either Val or Jenna has been first or second every season of the “Dancing with the Stars” for the past five seasons.

He replied, “I give her the respect that she deserves, you know? She is an incredible professional outside of being Val’s wife and she gives me the support and the space as well to pursue, you know, my excellence to the best of my ability… It’s a beautiful thing. But I will say again, so you could imagine how much stress it's been for the past five seasons, right? The moment of triumph is very short-lived.”

Outside of dancing, Chmerkovskiy is trying new things — like stand-up comedy!