Richard Burbridge/GQ

Chris Rock is getting candid about his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock in the GQ 2026 Men of the Year issue.

The couple wed in 1996 but split in 2014. They finalized their divorce in 2016. The exes share Lola, 24, and Zahra, 22.

Rock opens up in the interview about how porn and cheating played a role in the breakup after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Looking back, Rock admits, “I was not a great husband. I watched a lot of porn. I don’t watch porn anymore. I haven’t watched porn in five, six years.”

Richard Burbridge/GQ

He added of his past behavior, “It’s not anything I’m proud of, but it’s something I had to go through. It’s like you watch a Marvel movie, and the guy, he has to test his powers. You know what I mean? Every Marvel movie, man or woman, they have to test their powers. They’re assholes. They get these powers and they’re assholes, and they’re racing trains and they’re lifting up ocean liners and they try to go to the sun, then they crash down because they realize they’re not God. And then they start helping people. I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn’t God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been.”

Chris addressed his divorce in his 2018 stand-up show “Tamborine.”

He told GQ, “‘Tamborine’s’ the beginning of a new guy. And that guy’s in f**king pain in ‘Tamborine.’ That guy is damn near — ‘Tamborine’s’ like the blues, man.”

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Rock went on to talk about going to therapy to address his personal life and his nonverbal learning disorder diagnosis.

He said, “My personal life wasn’t what I wanted it to be. And I’ll leave it at that. And that’s my relationship with everybody. So, yeah, I went in there crying like a b*tch. Like: What the f**k is going on?”

When asked how he came out of therapy or if he did, Chris explained, “You never come out. It’s an ongoing thing. You know what I mean? You’re always an alcoholic. So, it’s a combination of therapy and what I have, NVLD, nonverbal learning disorder. So, I have a person that helps me with that, and I have another therapist. I mean, it’s okay.”

Chris also explained how he sought out a diagnosis for his learning disorder.

“A friend just kind of blurted it one day,” he said. "You ever have somebody say something and you’re like, ‘Okay, let me get this looked into?’ And it’s before ‘Tamborine,’ but around that time. So, I’m already quitting porn. You know what I mean? I’m already in a place where, ‘Okay, what the f**k’s wrong with me?’ And I got a cognitive assessment test. And it’s like eight hours of testing to basically see — it’s the kind of thing you would get if you were bipolar or something. So, it’s a lot of testing, and that’s what they came up with.”

Summing up NVLD, he said, “I’m not one for a hint. You got to tell me exactly what the f**k you want. You have to tell me exactly what the f**k you mean.”

These days, Chris is directing and starring in the A24 movie “Misty Green,” a comedy-drama about a struggling actress played by Rosalind Eleazar. It also stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Kaluuya, Adam Driver, Topher Grace and Tracie Thoms.

Rock said he could “totally identify” with Misty Green in the film.

He added, “I like to say there’s a part of me that’s been every character in the movie. So, I’m her, I’m the agent, I’m my character. I’m Anna Kendrick, even. I’m everybody in there.”