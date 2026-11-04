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Nine years after their split, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and TV personality La La Anthony have seemingly reached a divorce settlement.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Carmelo and La La submitted paperwork to inform the court of their agreement, but it is still awaiting the signature of a judge.

The terms of the deal remain confidential.

In 2021, La La filed for divorce in New York, citing irreconcilable differences.

Sources told TMZ that the divorce was amicable.

In 2017, it was reported that La La had moved out of their NYC home and into her own place.

At the time, a source told “Extra,” “Right now, they are living apart. That is all — there is no [divorce] filing.”