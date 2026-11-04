Cardi B, 34, and Stefon Diggs’ baby boy just turned 1!

In honor of his birthday, Cardi revealed his name for the first time.

She shared on Instagram, “Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs!! It’s only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever. I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me an extra strength.”

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The rapper gushed, “I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile your laugh and your precious spirit.”

Cardi included a carousel of adorable images of Grey, including him dressed up in scrubs! His name tag pays homage to his name and initials with “Grey MD,” and he posed in front of a “Grey’s Anatomy” sign.

The post also revealed Grey’s birthday is November 4, a detail she had kept under wraps before.

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Cardi and the New England Patriots wide receiver split earlier this year.