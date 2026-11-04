‘Breaking Bad’ Star Dean Norris & Wife Bridget Quietly Split Last Year

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“Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris and his wife Bridget Norris have called it quits after more than 20 years of marriage.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Bridget filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Bridget listed the date of separation as January 15, 2025.

Based on the docs, Bridget requested joint legal and physical custody of their minor kids, Zoe, 17, and Dean, 16. The two are also parents to three other kids, but they are adults.

Along with custody, Bridget is asking for spousal support.

While it seems like Dean responded to the docs, it is unclear if the divorce was finalized.