Blake Lively Goes Glam for Rare Night out in NYC

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Blake Lively, 39, enjoyed a night out on the town in a rare sighting since settling her “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

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Lively stunned in a strapless blue sequined minidress with black ribbon bows. The actress wore her blonde hair in waves as she flashed her megawatt smile.

Blake stepped out for jeweler Brent Neale’s holiday collection launch at Majorelle on NYC’s Upper East Side.

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While Lively has been flying under the radar, she did make a big splash at the Met Gala in May… the same day she settled with Baldoni.

In August, Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds honored her on Instagram for her birthday.

He wrote, “August 25th is this family’s Super Bowl™️. Happy Birthday to the very best human I know. You’re not just another courageous and deeply kind genius. You’re also unreasonably cute. I know how lucky I am that you were born. Every time I’ve ever hit my head, it’s YOUR life that flashes before my eyes.”

In September, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi mentioned the sweet tribute while chatting with him about his movie “Mayday.”

Ryan said, “I don’t know if all the guys are taking notes. An old married guy says, ‘Happy birthday.’”

Reynolds noted it’s one in a slew of family celebrations coming up! He said, “We have a succession of birthdays that all happen in, like, August, September, October, December… You just don’t pop the balloons, you just put them away.”