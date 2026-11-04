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“Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein can add “mom” to her résumé!

Beanie and her wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Feldstein gushed to People magazine, “She is genuinely beyond my wildest dreams. I really did dream her. I always wanted to be a mom, and I always wanted a daughter. I look at her every day, and I’m like, ‘You’re just beyond anything I could have even tried to imagine.’”

“I love getting to watch her take in the world, it’s just the greatest gift, and getting to be a mom alongside my wife is the greatest gift,” Beanie added. “She’s such a good mom, and it’s so special to watch. Motherhood is unbelievably beautiful.”

Beanie said she felt a deep connection with her daughter immediately.

She shared, “I could feel her soul from the moment she was born. I remember people told me newborns are little blobs and they don’t really come alive until 6 weeks. I disagree with that completely. I could feel her soul from the moment I met her, but when you get to see that externalized in the smile, it’s so magic.”

Beanie has learned more about herself since becoming a mom.

Referencing some health struggles, Feldstein explained, “I am learning my strength every day. I feel this new kind of depth of my strength from being a mom that I think is so empowering and beautiful and very new.”

Beanie is counting her blessings, saying, “I don’t think anyone that has had a baby can look at their child and not just feel the most gratitude to the universe. I feel very grateful every day that I get to be her mom and mother alongside my wife and watch her with my whole family.”

In May, Feldstein announced her pregnancy.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!! 🎀🍼.”