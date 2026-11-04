‘90 Day Fiancé’: Matilda Confronts Niles About Lack of Intimacy in Marriage (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” as Matilda confronts Niles about the lack of intimacy in their marriage.

Niles tells her, “We got a day planned for us, don’t we? I promised you I would do my part to make sure that we would have a good anniversary tonight… We’re not going to fight.”

Matilda then asks him, “Am I not attractive to you?”

He replies, “Why would you ask that?”

She tells him, “Because last night you let me sleep alone. You don’t touch me. Didn’t even have sex with me. And you know your wife has missed you, right? So, I will need you to touch me, hold me. You know what? Like, it’s been long that I have sex with you. So, right now, you are here. You know the job.”

Niles tells her, “It is not because you’re not attractive or you’re not beautiful or you’re not sexy. You are all three of those things.”