Paris Jackson’s $600M War with Father Michael Jackson’s Estate

Paris Jackson is going to bat for her inheritance from her father Michael Jackson.

The King of Pop amassed a multibillion-dollar fortune before his tragic death in 2009, but Paris claims the funds remain in the control of Michael’s longtime entertainment attorney John Branca.

She is taking the estate to court and demanding Branca begin distributing funds to the Michael Jackson Family Trust.

In court documents obtained by “Extra,” Paris’ team claims, “Michael intended for his children, Prince, Paris and Bigi, to begin receiving income from the Trust on their respective twenty-first birthdays. Those dates have all long passed.”

The papers go on, “They instead receive lesser amounts dictated by the remaining Executor, who uses this power to deter them from checking his abuses. Michael also intended for each sibling to begin receiving outright principal distributions from the Trust on their respective thirtieth birthdays. That milestone is fast approaching. Prince turns 30 in four months, Paris turns 29 in April, and Bigi turns 25 in February.”

According to the docs Paris is asking the “Executor to make a preliminary distribution of Estate assets to the Michael Jackson Family Trust in the amount of $600 million, or such amount as determined by the Court to be appropriate and reasonable.”

In a statement to “Extra,” the estate claims, “Michael Jackson’s will is clear. None of his children receive a distribution until they are in their 30s.”

This is a claim that Paris’ court docs deny.

Attorney Chris Melcher, who is not involved in the case, broke it down for “Extra."

He said, “Her criticism is that he needs to turn the reins over basically here and start distributing money rather than holding it and managing it and that's where the main dispute is between the two of them.”

Melcher added, “Paris is saying that this money needs to be moved out of this kind of general estate that was left when her father died into specific trusts for the children so… when they reach the age 30 and later money can be distributed to them. The estate is saying it’s premature because they haven't reached the age 30 yet… and some other issues that they want to fix before they finish funding the estate.”