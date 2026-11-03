Nicole Taylor, a Triplet from the Country Group Taylor Red, Dies at 35

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Nicole Taylor of the country group Taylor Red has died at 35.

Her passing was announced on the Taylor Red website, which stated, “Nicole Taylor, 35, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on September 28, 2026. Nicole is survived by her family and triplet sisters Nika and Natalie Taylor.”

Nika and Natalie opened up about her death on TikTok, revealing Nicole died after a battle with breast cancer.

“We’re heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister Nicole Taylor,” Nika said. “We honestly thought she’d be healed here on earth, but now she’s healed in heaven.”

Natalie continued, “As some of y’all know, she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2022, stage 3. It was an aggressive type.”

She said Nicole’s initial reaction was, “God’s gonna use this for his glory.”

Nika went on, “She fought it fearlessly and she said, ‘We’re not going to live in dread during all of this.’ And she even did CrossFit while she was with her chemo treatments. She responded well to treatments and she was declared ‘evidence without disease.’”

Natalie said, “Then, after that, she was told it turned into stage four. She tried not to live in fear, remained really hopeful. She traveled, she tried to live life, she worked really hard, she tried to have fun.”

Nika then revealed, “About nine months later, she had a more serious diagnosis.” Nicole was told she had “about three months,” but if treatments worked “they didn’t know how long after that.”

The sisters then shared a throwback video of Nicole sharing her testimony of how she gave her life to Christ.

After the throwback video, Natalie said that Nicole lived “about a year after that prognosis, and during the time of the more extreme diagnosis we felt led to not live in fear and claim healing and God encouraged us in so many ways.”

Nika said, “He was with us and Nicole before her passing. She said she had so much peace and we’re really thankful for that. We are still shocked and didn’t think this would happen, but we know she’s not suffering anymore.”

They also shared the news on YouTube and remembered their “older” sister (by a minute or two) and her life.

Natalie called her “our fearless leader.”

Nika added, “She was the first to lose her tooth. She was always the one who would speak on behalf of us. She was the first to give her life to Christ. She would always speak up for what’s right and always have our back and her favorite color was cheetah print.

Natalie continued, “She’s definitely the more rocker chick edgy one of us three. Her favorite food was charcuterie. She loved going out to eat and traveling.”

Nika said, “She was very black-and-white with what she believed, and she wasn’t known to overthink too much. Her first instrument to learn was the drums, which says a lot about her. She also played banjo and guitar and she sang low harmonies and some lead when we played together in our band.”

Natalie added that Nicole “was a co-host for a country radio show with Taste of Country, which she really enjoyed doing.”