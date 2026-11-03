Julia Stiles Reacts to 'Sad' ‘DWTS’ Elimination: ‘Was Just Getting Started’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Christopher Willard

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa spoke to “Extra” after they were eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars” on Disney Night.

Stiles called it “bummer city,” adding, “I had so much fun on this show. So much fun.”

She told Ezra, “I loved seeing you every day. I loved working with you. I felt like I grew so much and emotionally, spiritually, physically— all of it. It’s sad because I feel like I was just getting started.”

Julia and Ezra performed a paso doble to “Satisfied” from Hamilton, and Stiles said, “I’m really, really glad that we had that dance because… I was able to prove something to myself that I needed to prove.”

Stiles was coping with a rib injury this season, and she told us she was in “a lot of pain, but I was able to manage the pain.”

She went on, “Ezra had talked to me a lot about how the physical and the mental are connected. And so, I think there was a bit of stress that was adding to it. And so, being able to find my confidence and my emotional strength helped calm my ribs down.”

Ezra also reacted to Cynthia Erivo as a guest judge on the episode, saying, “Obviously, I’m a huge fan of her and just to see her here was a very surreal experience.”

Disney/Christopher Willard

Julia and Ezra talked about having a Friendsgiving this year in NYC, and Stiles shared what she is grateful for this Thanksgiving season.

“I’m grateful for this experience,” she said. “I’m grateful for my family. Grateful for my wonderful husband who took great care of our family while I had to be here, and the support that I felt from my family and friends.”