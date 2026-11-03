Inside Riverdance: The New Mountaintop Wedding Venue Above the Tennessee River

Sarah Larae Photography

High above the Tennessee River Gorge, a newly opened venue is giving couples the drama of a mountain destination wedding, and you don’t have to be a celebrity to reach it.

Riverdance at River Gorge Ranch sits in the Tennessee foothills near Guild, approximately 25 minutes from Chattanooga. The 13,000 square-foot property combines panoramic river and mountain views with indoor and outdoor spaces designed for weddings, private celebrations and dining.

Its position is the defining feature. Rather than treating the surrounding landscape as a backdrop glimpsed through a window, Riverdance incorporates it throughout the event experience. Couples can exchange vows on a terrace or lawn overlooking the gorge, hold cocktail gatherings in gardens or on patios, and move indoors to the main hall for dinner and dancing.

Sarah Larae Photography

Scenic overlooks offer additional locations for portraits, while indoor and outdoor seating gives couples flexibility as weather and guest needs change. A full catering kitchen and built-in event infrastructure allow the property to accommodate large celebrations without losing its connection to the landscape.

The architecture takes its cues from the mountain setting while maintaining a more polished aesthetic than the rustic barns that have long dominated countryside weddings. Its blend of natural scenery, contemporary design and proximity to Chattanooga positions Riverdance between a local venue and a remote resort.

The property serves as the $20-million centerpiece of River Gorge Ranch, a 7,500-acre community outside Chattanooga. Although Riverdance was conceived as both a restaurant and event venue, recent weddings are beginning to establish it as a destination for couples from across Tennessee and beyond.

Sarah Larae Photography

Houston couple Payton Suchon and Kaine Gibson discovered the venue while searching for a mountain setting dramatically different from a traditional hometown wedding. Gibson’s grandmother first encountered Riverdance over lunch and encouraged them to visit.

“We were obsessed from the moment we laid eyes on it,” the couple said.

Chase McComas and Katheryn Descher arrived at the same conclusion after Nashville venues failed to feel right. Having grown up together and dated since their teenage years, they wanted to marry in Tennessee but outside the familiar city setting.

Riverdance became the first, and only, venue they toured.

“The moment we found Riverdance, we knew it was the one,” they said.

Sarah Larae Photography

Their weddings illustrate the property’s central appeal: It offers the scenery and sense of occasion associated with a faraway celebration while remaining within an easy drive of Chattanooga.

With its mountaintop setting, purpose-built celebration spaces and views stretching across the Tennessee River Gorge, Riverdance is making the venue itself part of the event.