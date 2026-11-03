Claire Folger

Anthony Ippolito transformed into Sylvester Stallone for “I Play Rocky,” a biographical drama that recounts the tumultuous 1976 production of “Rocky.”

“Extra” spoke with Anthony, who reacted to early Oscar buzz, sharing, “To have people start to respond to it in a positive way is is all you could ask for.”

Ippolito also recalled the casting process and how he took things into his own hands by shooting an audition tape in his grandmother’s basement.

He shared, “I shot some stuff down there with a couple of friends of mine and just to kind of show them that I was excited about it and try to capture some of the physicality, and I was just excited about the project.”

“After that, I was able to get my hands on more of the script and then just keep sending them stuff and sending them stuff until they would either tell me to stop or, you know, that it was going in in the right direction,” Ippolito added.

Eventually, Anthony’s stuff “ended up going all the way to [Sylvester],” who gave his blessing.

As for how he embodied a young Stallone, Ippolito stressed the importance of disregarding the star power that the actor would eventually have.

Anthony noted, “It’s a movie about a young man trying to overcome a lot of adversity.”

Ippolito also discussed the “daunting” task of portraying Stallone and how he bulked up 30-40 lbs. for the role.

Anthony had to hit the gym for over a year to believably play a heavyweight boxer.

He said, “It was just a life entire lifestyle shift for like a long period of time. Just a diet shift and discipline and a consistency over a pretty long, long stretch of time.”

Ippolito ate “all protein” and did “a lot of weightlifting,” elaborating, “His physique wasn’t fully, like, chiseled no body fat in the first movie, so it kind of allowed me to just put on weight, and a lot of it was muscle.”

As part of the workout routine, Anthony was doing five to six days a week in the gym, “sometimes twice a day.”

He pointed out, “I looked into around what Stallone’s weight was at the time and, you know, just really wanted to try to capture as closely as we could.”