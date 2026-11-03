Emmanuelle Chriqui Raves About Jenna Dewan on ‘DWTS,’ Plus: Her New Movie ‘Model Citizen’

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Emmanuelle Chriqui is promoting her new movie “Model Citizen.”

“Extra” spoke with Emmanuelle about working with Aaron Eckhart on the movie, as well as supporting her close friend Jenna Dewan on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Emmanuelle raved about Aaron, saying, “Working with Aaron was an absolute highlight, like a real gift. He’s such a pro and he just brings it and he elevates everything.

“I was learning from just watching him,” Chriqui noted. “The fact is that we really had a super easy creative flow together and it was a real joy. I feel lucky that I had that experience.”

Twenty years ago, Emmanuelle played Sloane on the iconic show “Entourage.” Does she still keep in touch with her co-stars?

She answered, “I stay in touch with [Kevin] Connelly. I stay in touch with [Jerry] Ferrara. Um, I stay in touch with [writer] Doug Ellin.”

Doug even showed up to Emmanuelle’s 50th birthday party last December.

Chriqui called it an “epic” party.

Emmanuelle is known for throwing joint birthday parties with her pal Jenna since they are both Sagittarius.

They are close and Emmanuelle has even attended three tapings of “Dancing with the Stars” to cheer on Jenna, adding, “I have never watched the show until she went on and now I’m obsessed.”

Chriqui gushed, “She’s killing it.”

As for the criticism that Jenna receives for her dancing background, Emmanuelle argued, “Maybe there’s a slight advantage, but we’re talking about ballroom dancing… She’s on a learning curve. She’s incredibly gifted, but I mean it still was a proper challenge for her.”

Emmanuelle would “certainly entertain” the idea of being a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” if the opportunity presented itself.