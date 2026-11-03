Bill Hader Jokes Daughters Are Embarrassed by His Cat in the Hat (Exclusive)

DAVID JON @DAVIDJONPHOTOGRAPHY

Bill Hader, Xochitl Gomez and Tiago Martinez chatted with “Extra” about the new “The Cat in the Hat” movie.

Hader said it was an honor to play the iconic Dr. Seuss character, saying it was the first book he remembers owning.

He said of being offered the role, “I remember walking in and seeing the Cat in the Hat, like, that drawing and other kind of concept drawings, and they pitched me the movie, and I was like, ‘Yes, yes, you don’t have to pitch me the movie… I want to do it.’”

Bill didn’t have to change his voice to get into character.

He revealed, “The character is just my voice. My voice is nerdy enough. They wrote it with me in mind, I think. They said, ‘Don’t touch your nerdy, weird voice, please. Just talk like yourself.’”

Hader said he used to read the book to his daughters — Hannah, 17, Harper, 14, and Hayley, 12 — when they were little, but when they heard him voicing the cat they were embarrassed!

He shared, “They were there yesterday at the premiere and I think they were like, ‘Oh, man. It's your voice.’… Like, the minute it starts, it’s me singing a theme song and my daughter, my 14-year-old, was like, ‘Oh, God.’”

Hader added, “They were like, ‘You’re so embarrassing.’”

Bill added that when Harper was 5 she had a similar reaction to “Finding Dory.”

He said that while she was at the premiere, “She stood up and walked right out of the theater and I chased after her… She was so funny… She was like, ‘Are you in this whole thing?’ Like, in this cute little dress and everything, like, ‘Are you in the whole thing?’ and I was like, ‘No, this is the only scene I’m in.’ She was like, ‘Are you lying to me?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ She was like, ‘Okay.’”

In the movie, the Cat in the Hat pays a visit to kids Gabby and Sebastian, played by Xochitl and Tiago.

We had to ask Tiago if he’s a messy kid and he told us, “Yes.” When asked if he’s a rule follower, he admitted, “No.” With a smile, he confessed he likes to be mischievous!

Xochitl on the other hand, said, “I’m like Gabby. I’m a rule follower… especially when things are getting messy. I’m like, ‘Ooh, my mom’s not going to be happy when we get home. I need to have enough time to clean things up.’”

Bill said he was a rule follower, too, saying, “I was the oldest and I had younger sisters, so I was like, ‘Guys, we’ll get in trouble,’ you know? Because if they got in trouble, it was more on me.”

When asked about the messages in the movie, Martinez offered, “Change can be scary, but sometimes it can be good for you, and you need to embrace it with open arms.”

Gomez added, “Similar to that, just, like, if you change your perspective, there’s always like a solution on the other side if you just change how you view it, you know?”

Hader joked that the takeaway from the film is, “If your fish is talking, listen to it.”

Xochitl talked about doing voice work for the first time, saying, “I just realized how important, like, breath work and pauses and the way you speak and your cadence add so much value to what you say.”

She recalled the moment she found out she was going to record with Bill, saying she thought, “‘Oh, my gosh, but he’s, like, done the voice of, like, this and that.’ And then I looked at his credits. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s voiced, like, everything I’ve ever watched growing up as a kid.’ I was like, ‘Don’t freak out.’”

Bill insisted, “She’s so good. I had to be on my game because she came in. I was like, ‘Whoa, I have to… actually do my job.’ She’s really good.”