Celebrity News November 02, 2026
‘Teen Mom’s’ Catelynn Lowell Shows Off 30-Lb. Weight Loss on Halloween
“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra, 34, is praising his wife Catelynn Lowell, 34, after she dropped 30 lbs.
He highlighted her weight loss on Instagram with a side-by-side photo of Catelynn wearing the same witch costume this year as she wore last year.
Tyler wrote, “Can we just take a moment to acknowledge how beautiful my wife is!? 😍 She’s down 30lbs & I’m so beyond proud of her! 👏”
He added, “I love you babe @catelynnmtv & you’re always the most beautiful to me! 🥰🤩😘 #MyBabe #Soulmate #Queen #SexyWitch.”
Lowell shared the post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “I love you.”
Tyler also shared photos of the family, writing, “🎃👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN from The Baltierra’s! 👻🎃”
Baltierra was dressed as Nightwing, while their daughter Novalee, 11, was Stick Man.
Their 7-year-old daughter Vaeda was Pennywise and their youngest girl, Rya, 4, was a witch like her mom.
Last year, Tyler shared a family photo from Halloween and wrote, "HAPPY HALLOWEEN from The Baltierras!"
Meanwhile, Tyler has been open about his own health journey as he has dropped weight and then added muscle mass.