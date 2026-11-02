Getty

Taylor Swift and her high school bestie Abigail Anderson are still close after all these years!

On Sunday, Swift opened up about how similar their bond is to “Toy Story 5” characters Bonnie and Blaze during a special Q&A for the movie in NYC.

Joined by director Andrew Stanton, she shared in a video posted on X, “I’d love to pile on to what Andrew was saying about finding someone who’s the same genre as weird and silly as you are and just why Bonnie and Blaze’s story resonated with me so much.”

Taylor wrote and performed “I Knew It, I Knew You” for “Toy Story 5.”

Referencing her friend of more than 20 years, Swift added, “When I moved to Nashville when I was 14, you know, you’re the new kid in school and you’re like, ‘Who should I be friends with? These girls are cool, these girls are cool, these are nice girls.’ But there was one girl named Abigail — and she even has curly hair, too, like Blaze — and the two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in Napoleon Dynamite voices.”

“And we still do this — and it’s something our husbands have to put up with,” Taylor quipped before impersonating the iconic character played by Jon Heder.

In July, Abigail was on hand for Taylor and Travis’ star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden.

She emphasized, “And so it’s like, you know, when you find that person who just completely sees you for the strange, little genre that is you at your purest, that hit me so hard watching the film.”