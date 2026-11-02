Scarlett Johansson on Missing Cannes Ovation for Daughter’s Dance Recital (Exclusive)

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Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are promoting their new crime-drama “Paper Tiger," which follows a suburban American family who become entangled with the Russian mob in 1986 New York City.

“Extra” spoke with Adam and Scarlett about the movie, which received a lengthy standing ovation at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Scarlett missed the heady moment because she was in New York City to shoot “The Exorcist.”

She recalled, “I was at my daughter’s dance recital and saw that I missed a call from James [Gray]… when I got out after I had finished wrangling her and all that stuff. It became this whole big deal about how I didn’t answer the phone. I was like, ‘If you would have told me that you were going to be calling me...’ It was impromptu… Then I got, like, all this flak, but I was really at my kid’s dance recital.”

“It had just as long a standing ovation as ‘Paper Tiger,’ by the way,” Johansson quipped. “Nine minutes long.”

The project reunited Scarlett and Adam after their 2019 movie “Marriage Story.”

Johansson shared of Driver, “We have a very similar way of working… I think on set we are, you know, we like to be on set. We spend a lot of time, you know, there. And, you know, it’s not like we’re escaping every moment to, you know, run to our trailer or go to craft service. We stay on the set and we’re actively like engaged in the experience of being on the set."

Scarlett pointed out, "The two movies we've made together were very intimate movies that were intense familial drama and production is small and the set is tiny... And so, I think, when you're in those circumstances, there's sort of this forced intimacy where you get to know how a person walks around the world."

Johansson added, "We both have a curiosity about the scene and where it's going and an oppenness and willingness to try different stuff and to listen to one another, and I think that mades for good work."

Talking about the movie's '80s fashion, Adam said, “I remember shoulder pads from the ’80s and the suits were really good.” He added of the suits, "They do make you feel like you wanna, I don't know, trade stocks, or in this case... be Russian gangters, you know. It makes you feel powerful."

In the movie, their characters’ kids are at deep risk. Adam and Scarlett, who are both parents in real life, reflected on their parenting styles and if they're more worried or carefree.

Scarlett answered, “I think probably both... I give my kids a lot of space to be themselves, but I worry about them, of course… That’s, like, what I ruminate about at night... just challenges they may or may not be facing or how I perceive them to be or interactions or just regret about, like, the way I handled something.”

Adam felt similar, saying, “I don’t think I’m like the overprotective and I don’t think I’m carefree. Like, I'm involved. I try to know what's going on with, you know, who my kids' friends are... I won't micromanage him. My whole goal is to make sure that he and she — she's three, so she's done nothing — is that they're functioning human beings and they're not a**holes."

“They have to be self-sufficient,” Driver emphasized before joking, “There has to be a certain point where I stop working and they take care of everything and I just ride their coattails to success."