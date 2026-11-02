Rebecca Minkoff & Grace Ann Nader Join Forces on Fashion Collection

Getty Images

Last year, Rebecca Minkoff and Grace Ann Nader attended the CFDA Awards together, and they have become closer friends since the event.

This year, they are teaming up on a three-piece capsule collection, which includes a cropped bomber jacket, suede boots, and a leather hobo bag.

The collaboration launched on Monday.

Grace recently told Us Weekly, “Working with Rebecca on this collection has been such an exciting experience! It gave me the opportunity to be involved in the creative process in a completely new way and design pieces from scratch, which I’ve always wanted to do.”

She added, “I’ve always loved fashion and using it to express my personality. I wanted these pieces to feel like a true reflection of my personal style — a little edgy, a little playful, but effortless and wearable.”