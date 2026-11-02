Owen Wilson on ‘Stick’ Season 2 & Reprising Kevin Rawley in ‘Focker-In-Law’ (Exclusive)

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Owen Wilson and Rhea Seehorn are dishing on Season 2 of the sports comedy “Stick.”

“Extra” spoke with Owen and Rhea, who is a new addition to the show as a "swing doctor" trying to help Owen's character Pryce Cahill.

Rhea teased that her and Owen's characters have a “complex dating history.” She added, "I do think they go on a very interesting journey where what is somewhat perceived as a physical challenge of being older and getting your swing up to snuff and all of that, Amanda is seeing as old habits and ruts that switch from more physical to emotional and mental."

Rhea said, "She knows him and she knows sides of him that I don’t think others do.”

Owen, an EP, opened up about getting Rhea on the show. He said, “It was one of those things where Jason called me and said, ‘I think, you know, we’re hoping that maybe Rhea’s gonna it.’ When she agreed to do it, I think everyone was excited."

He joked of how well she fit in, "Literally, you know, after the first day, this person, like, it seems like you've been here longer than I have."

Rhea raved about Owen, saying, “I’ve been a huge fan of Owen for forever. His timing is impeccable. It is so much fun to play with.”

This season, Pryce Cahill is trying to become the oldest player to win the U.S. Open.

Owen said, “The idea, believing that I could win the U.S. Open, you know, I would laugh sometimes talking with, you know, my brothers or my uncle. Like, can you imagine?’”

Owen noted that his dad was a good golfer and said, "The idea even that I'm playing a character that, you know, could win the trophy is something — of my dad's favorite sport — would just blow him away... Somehow, this seemed just so far fetched. 'Wait, I could win? You know, I could be in the U.S. Open?... Somehow, it feels real in a way that the other things don't."

Owen also teased reprising his role as Kevin Rawley in the upcoming "Focker-In-Law.”

Wilson noted that it’s “gotta be close to 30 years” since they made “Meet the Parents.”

He shared, "We filmed at the house that was in the original one, but now it's been redone, so it doesn't look like that house."

Referencing Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, Owen added, “Ben’s character’s, you know, dealing with the stuff that De Niro’s character would have dealt with in the first place.”