Celebrity News November 02, 2026
Lake Bell Hard Launches Romance with Rashid Johnson on Halloween
Over the weekend, Lake Bell went public with her romance with artist Rashid Johnson.
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Alongside a Halloween pic, Bell made it Instagram official, writing, “Happy Hallow-hard launch.”
In the pic, Lake wore a black beret and matching stole while Rashid sported a tuxedo. They looked very couple-y, with Rashid grabbing her waist.
In response to the pic, designer Gabriela Hearst commented,“🔥HOT,” “COUPLE,” and “ALIVE.”
Alice Evans wrote, “Holy hotness…❤️❤️❤️.”
In 2022, Lake sparked dating rumors with Chris Rock after they were spotted holding hands during a vacation in Trogir, Croatia.
Before the overseas sighting, Lake and Chris were spotted together multiple times in Los Angeles.
Chris Rock & Lake Bell Vacation in Croatia (Pics)View Story
Bell was previously married to Scott Campbell for seven years, but they called it quits in the fall of 2020. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children, Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family. With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days.”