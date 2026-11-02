Kim Kardashian Talks Pushing Comfort Zone, Gets Praise from ‘All’s Fair’ Cast (Exclusive)

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Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “All’s Fair” Season 2.

The group talked about how Kim and Sarah Paulson are the troublemakers on set!

Sarah admitted, “Yeah, sorry we get into trouble.” Kim added, “Yeah, we do.”

Paulson insisted, “And we’re not sorry about it either.”

Glenn called out Kim, saying, “There was one time where they couldn't stop laughing, and it was really late at night.”

Kardashian responded, “In front of Glenn Close was, like, so nerve-wracking 'cause I'm like, ‘She's never gonna want to work with me again.’”

Sarah added, “Glenn put her head down on the table like, ‘Please, please I’m begging you.’ And then she started laughing, and then we’re like, ‘Okay, we’re okay.’”

Close recalled, “It was like we had been at that conference table for like 11 hours or however long it was... days."

Niecy added, “Once they get started you got at least 30 minutes before they can calm back down.”

Mona also asked Kim about always pushing herself to try new things.

She said, “What is life if you're good at everything or you're comfortable with everything? To me, that's not growing and learning and evolving. I want to surround myself with the best of the best and people that are better than me so I can learn. I mean, what is life without that?”

Paulson gushed over Kardashian, saying, “She's a wonderful, wonderful person who is the most generous, sweet, kind, soulful, and game, ready, ready to play and grow and learn. And she's so good this season. We had a couple of times we were all like, 'What the...?'"

Naomi agreed, "Blew us all off the screen."

Glenn added, “She’s all about family as well,” and Sarah chimed in, “Her priorities are in the right place, you know.”

The ladies dressed to impress, and Naomi dished on her dramatic black Mugler dress, sharing, “My daughter saw me in two dresses and she said no to the other one and [yes to] this one. I always go with what she says.”