ID Announces ‘Deadly Women 2.0’ & Drops Chilling Trailer (Exclusive)

Investigation Discovery is dropping a new version of “Deadly Women” in November!

Like the original true crime show, the ID says “Deadly Women 2.0” will "continue to dive into the motives, psychology and obsessions that led seemingly ordinary women to commit deadly crimes.”

This new iteration, however, will take a closer look at the female perpetrators' psychology and what led to these deadly acts.

Criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward and criminal and forensic psychologist Dr. Rachel Toles are at the helm as "the series covers shocking cases from femme fatales to love triangles and scandalous affairs and the psychology behind them and their perpetrators.”

The crimes range from custody battles to workplace rivalries to forbidden love.

“Extra” has an exclusive first look at the chilling trailer. Check it out above!