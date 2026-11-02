Heidi Klum Reveals Inspiration for Severed Hand Halloween Costume

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Heidi Klum outdid herself yet again, dressing up as a severed hand for her 25th annual Halloween blowout in the Big Apple.

She explained the inspiration behind the look, saying, “I was looking at my hands and I was thinking, ‘Hmmm, those two fingers could be possibly legs and I could fit maybe my whole body into the palm of my hand.’ You know, I was kind of seeing my body inside of this shape. And here it is.”

The costume represented her left hand and included red fingernails, her wedding ring from Tom Kaulitz, and other rings as well. The back of the costume even featured her finger tattoo that says “Tom.”

Klum confessed, “I would be lying if I would say it’s light as a feather, but hands down, it’s quite heavy.”

Plenty of other party guests dressed up, too, including Heidi’s kids Leni, who channeled Miss Piggy, Lou who dressed up as Starfire from Teen Titans, and Johan, who wore a zombie costume.