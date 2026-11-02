‘Extra’ Confessional! Joey Graziadei on Holiday Rom-Com, Wedding Plans, ‘Traitors’ & Cat Dad Life

Former Bachelor Joey Graziadei is starring in his first movie with the rom-com “Holiday Spark,” streaming on the Roku Channel November 2.

He stepped into the “Extra” confessional to unwrap some answers about his acting debut, wedding plans with Kelsey Anderson, cat dad life, filming “The Traitors,” and more.

Joey plays a perpetually single firefighter in “Holiday Spark” who meets his love interest (Jamie Chung) while on the job.

He said of acting, “I loved it. It was such a fun experience and I’m so grateful to Roku for giving me this opportunity to get my first real acting experience. It just would be really fun to dive into more scripted and see what would come out of it.”

As for rocking the firefighter gear, Graziadei said, “I realized very quickly you just look hotter with a firefighter outfit on. So, very, very happy to get the opportunity to realize that I wasn’t living up to my full potential. I sent pictures to Kelsey immediately. She’s like, ‘Yeah, you look better’… Besides that, did not know how heavy it was. very, very heavy real outfits.”

Joey also revealed his dream co-star: Kelsey!

“She’s funnier than I am. She would be great in a movie. And if we got to do a movie together, I think that would be a lot of fun,” he said.

He also talked about how funny Kelsey was when she took over his socials.

While he did give her permission to post, he added, “Did I give her the instructions to do what she did and make fun of my picture from ‘Traitors’ and just throw up photos of me sleeping that I didn't even know exist? No, I did not give access or tell her to do that. But people like her more than me on socials now.”

Dishing on their wedding planning, Graziadei said, “I am very involved... It is going to be mostly about Kelsey because why wouldn’t it be? But I want to know what my party’s going to be like. I want to know who's going to be there, so it’s been fun.”

The reality star said Kelsey chose a dream location for the wedding.

“I think our venue is incredible,” he said. “Kelsey was very involved in what the aesthetic would be for said venue and wanted to fit what she had in her mind and the place we got was literally exactly what she described. So, I know it’s going to fit her wedding dreams and that's what I wanted most.”

He’s already thought about writing his own vows.

“From the moment that I got engaged to Kelsey because, as you do on ‘The Bachelor,’ you get engaged in a very theatrical way… and when I did it, it was one of the easiest things I ever had to write. I had so much I wanted to say to her in such a short time. So, immediately, I realized that once I got to the point I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be able to do this again once I write my wedding vows someday.’ So already going to pull things from that speech that I gave when I got engaged. But I think about Kelsey all the time — of course I think about the vows.”

The couple is also adjusting to life at home with a kitten!

Kelsey rescued the kitty from a pipe and Joey said, “Once I saw the video, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, this is meant to be. This is now our child.’ She is adorable. Her name is Becky Piper Graziadei, and I love her with my whole heart. I have actually been thinking about her since I’ve been running around today, and I wish I could cuddle her, but she’s also, like, getting big already, and kind of, like, sometimes a little nasty, so I’m trying to get my child in check. But she’s also loving. And as I’m talking about it, I see how crazy I sound as a new cat dad.”

Fans will also see Joey on “The Traitors” next year.

He shared, “What a very, very cool experience. Loved everything about being on that show and I did get the chance, because I see him all the time, to talk to Wells [Adams] about his experience. But his only advice was don’t be the first one banished because that’s what happened to him. So sorry, Wells.”