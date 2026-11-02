Bruno Tonioli Answers the ‘DWTS’ Celebs’ Burning Questions! (Exclusive)

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Bruno Tonioli is in the hot seat at “Extra” with his fellow “Dancing with the Stars” judge, “Extra” host Derek Hough, and our Terri Seymour!

When asked who surprised him the most, he said, “Ezra [Frech], obviously.”

Derek pointed out Maura Higgins was also a big surprise. Tonioli agreed, saying, “She really works very, very hard.”

Terri called her “beautiful to watch.”

Bruno also fielded recorded questions from the contestants!

Tatyana Ali asked what makes him stand up while giving notes, and he said, “It’s totally instinctive, my darling… I want to be there with you. It’s like to create a connection with you.”

Ezra asked about the judge’s “amazing analogies,” and Bruno explained, “I read a lot of books. So, that’s why I have a lot of images in my head. But usually really the cast that inspires me.”

Amber Glenn wanted to know who Bruno hasn’t fallen out of his chair, and he confessed, “They literally nailed the chair on the floor.” Derek concurred, “It’s weighted down.”

Harry Shum Jr. said, “There is so much electricity inside you. Like, is it just like natural electricity or are you drinking caffeine? Because it’s incredible. I need some of that energy. It’s amazing. Please tell me."

Bruno teased, “What are you implying, you naughty, naughty boy? Of course, it’s 100 percent natural and organic!”

The conversation than turned to Bruno’s reputation as a master chef and Terri asked how he learned to cook.

Bruno explained, “Well, you see when I was I was growing as a kid, I was growing up in Ferrara, small town, northern Italy, and the grandma used to look after the family and the kids while the parents go out and work. So, that she was cooking basically breakfast, lunch, dinner for eight every single day. And you absorb that just by being there. What it is is the simplicity, but it has to be fresh and cooked and eaten.”

Hough teased that the key is “he cooks it in his underwear.”

Tonioli insisted, “Only with my friends!”

Derek asked if Bruno, 70, ever sees himself retiring, and he said, “I genuinely love what I do. And I don’t see myself retiring because what am I going to do?”

He then added, “I can cook. I can garden. Actually, there’s lots of things I can do. But I really enjoy it.”