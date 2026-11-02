Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Legally Changes Her Name

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Three months after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne requested a name change for “personal” reasons, it has been granted.

On Monday, a Los Angeles judge approved Vivienne’s request to remove Pitt from her last name, Page Six confirms.

In a court order, the judge said, “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted. The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner’s name is changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.”

In August, news broke that Vivienne placed an ad declaring she intended to drop her father’s surname about two months after her brother Maddox and sister Zahara did the same thing.

Page Six reported that Vivienne published an ad in The Los Angeles Daily Journal that ran from July 24-August 14. The ad fulfills a unique requirement for anyone seeking a legal name change in California.