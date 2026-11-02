Anthony Davis Pranks Tyrann Mathieu in Hilarious Premiere of ‘Foul Play’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive clip of NBA star Anthony Davis pranking former NFL player Tyrann Mathieu on the season premiere of TBS’ “Foul Play with Anthony Davis.”

In the clip, Tyrann is on the set of a children’s TV segment when a puppeteer has a meltdown.

Tyrann is then put to the test when he’s asked to operate the puppet Breezy himself. That’s not all… he needs to give Breezy a voice and interview himself!

Anthony is watching from behind the scenes and declares, “He is drowning right now. There is no saving him!"

Things get heated when the puppeteer returns to find Tyrann holding Breezy!