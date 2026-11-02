Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Wed Weeks After Their Exes Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes

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Andrew Shue, 59, and Marilee Fiebig, 49, are married, DailyMail.com reports.

The couple said “I do” at Shue’s New Jersey estate on Sunday, just over a month after Andrew’s ex-wife Amy Robach wed Marilee’s ex-husband T.J. Holmes.

Shue purchased the 92-acre New Jersey property near Stockton in 2023 for $3.2 million after his divorce. The idyllic estate includes a home from the 1700s and one from the 1800s, a horse farm, pastures, a stream, and more, according to The Sun.

The country estate was the perfect backdrop for the couple’s fall wedding.

DailyMail.com posted photos of Fiebig in a gorgeous white off-the-shoulder gown as she made her way from an inn to the property. She wrapped up in a white shawl and wore a half veil that covered her eyes.

Marilee was pictured walking with her 13-year-old daughter Sabine, whom she shares with Holmes.

Andrew’s sister, actress Elisabeth Shue, was also photographed at wedding festivities with Marilee the night before the wedding.

Andrew and Marilee started dating after breakups with their spouses T.J. and Amy.

“ABC3” hosts Robach and Holmes were first spotted together in 2022, and their marriages ended shortly after. They just got hitched in September in Arkansas.

In October, Andrew revealed he was engaged to Marilee and opened up to People about their unexpected relationship.

The former “Melrose Place” actor said, “I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending.”

Reflecting on relationships, he said, “I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift. Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful.”

Shue added, “I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility. I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving.”

He said of meeting Marilee, “You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you. It just happened. And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself. And this just happened to be a circumstance that allowed for that. I don’t think there was anything other than this just happened to be our way of getting to know each other and being able to share ourselves with each other in a time where we both needed a friend.”