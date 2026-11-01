Martha Stewart on Outrage Over Controversial Costume: ‘I Am Distressed’

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Pepsi

When wealthy lifestyle CEO Martha Stewart, 85, posted a Halloween pic showing herself dressed as a homeless woman, complete with an “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!” sign, the Internet had thoughts.

Deluged by critical comments questioning the tastefulness of her decision, Stewart removed the image.

On Sunday, she addressed the controversy, sharing in a statement to People magazine that she is upset by the offense she caused.

“I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year,” Stewart told the outlet of the post, which also included a plug for her QVC candles.

She continued, “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.