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Amid their rumored romance, could Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel actually be engaged?

The 38-year-old supermodel was seen out on Friday with a ring on that finger in photos posted by Page Six.

Could she already be engaged to rumored boyfriend Tom Brady?

She was alone when the photos were taken, clad in black leggings, tank and cap.

Notably, the blonde beauty did nothing to conceal the ring, even holding her hand up at one point.

According to the outlet, Swanepoel later went into the garage of Brady’s office building.

Rumors that the 49-year-old football legend and the Victoria’s Secret model are dating surfaced just last week. “Extra” reported on Monday that a People magazine insider reported that Tom and Candice started seeing each other at least a few months ago.

“They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient,” the People source said. “They’re spending a lot of time together.”