Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp, 45, and her boyfriend PJ Conley, 31, have called it quits after several months of dating.

Mellencamp announced the break on the latest episode of “Two Ts in a Pod.”

She shared, “I went out with the Valley Guy last night, and we had a really good time at dinner, and after dinner, he’s like, ‘Should we talk, you know, about the future?’”

“He’s just like, ‘I have to tell you, let’s talk about the future. I know where my life is going.’ He goes, ‘I was so shocked when you met my family and how well it went,” Teddi went on. “Because I thought they were going to be a little bit more not accepting about the age difference and stuff.’ And he goes, ‘But when I look at a future, I don’t see you in it.’”

According to Teddi, PJ said he felt terrible that he couldn’t give her what she wanted in a relationship.

She noted, “Whether he knew it or not, he was breathing life into me. But now I feel like, am I just not good enough?”

Last month, “Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Teddi, who gushed about BJ.

She said, “He’s really fun. It’s like one of those things where I am able to look forward to something to do after 4 p.m., which is very difficult for me. Like 4 p.m. I’m starting to wind down… He’s like, ‘I don’t want to push you, but can you do dinner at 7 tonight?’ And I’m like, ‘Ooh, 7.’”

Recalling their first date, Teddi dished, “Our very first date that we, like, after we met on Hinge… He was like, ‘Can you meet at 7:30 at Casa Vega?’ And I was like, ‘7:30.’ So, I had my girlfriend Amy come with me, and we just had dinner there before he even met, and so when he arrived I’m sitting there with another girl… I was like, there was no way I was gonna wait and come at 7:30.”

In August, Teddi made it Instagram official with PJ.