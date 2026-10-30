Sheryl Lee Ralph on Daytime Emmys Nom for ‘Living Proof’ & Her New Book (Exclusive)

Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, where she was a nominee for Outstanding Daytime Special as a producer on the documentary “Living Proof,” which focuses on women living with HIV.

She told Terri, “It's hard for people to remember that 45 years ago, people were suffering and dying, literally dropping dead of a mysterious disease that had no name at the time. And that was what we now know as AIDS.”

Ralph shared that her documentary will stream again this year on Hulu on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1.

She also dished on her new book, saying, "The book is called 'You Better Love What You See' and it was because of the impact of the speech I made at the Critics' Choice Awards when I won. And it was just like they said, ‘That is a book,' and the book is coming.”