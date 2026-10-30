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Selma Blair is speaking out about an airplane incident that took place Oct. 11.

Blair is accused of causing a major disruption on a Delta flight from L.A. to NYC.

The next day, the actress pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Now, she’s apologizing in an Instagram video. Watch it here.

Selma explains, “I know I’ve been quiet for a couple weeks since October 11th. And you deserve to hear from me directly. And I’m sorry that it’s taken this long.”

She said her lawyers have asked her “to not say anything about that day” due to an ongoing “legal matter.”

The 54-year-old went on, “I take this very seriously. What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, in that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life.”

She continued, “And so, to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry. And to the people that have written, or called, or sent wishes of love or caring, it has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as is Scout, who is also okay.”

Blair, who shares son Arthur, 15, with ex Jason Bleick, added, “So right now, I’m going to be taking care of my health and my son, and thinking of you all with gratitude and love.”

TMZ previously reported that Selma allegedly injured two flight attendants on the plane.

Law enforcement later told TMZ that after landing, Blair repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head in the ambulance on the way to a hospital. Once at the hospital, she allegedly assaulted a nurse, who also pressed charges.

TMZ reports the two assault charges were related to the Port Authority officer and the nurse. Blair may still face federal charges.

Earlier this month, Blair’s rep told “Extra” in a statement, “Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline.”

The statement went on, “A handful of journalists have taken the time to report on Selma as a human being rather than a headline, and we are grateful to them. But fair reporting has been the exception, and in the space left by our silence, speculation has hardened into something being treated as fact. We can, however, correct the record on a few points already in public circulation. Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone.”

Selma has been open about her battle with multiple sclerosis for several years.

Her rep slammed those who doubt her diagnosis, writing, “The suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous.”

The rep added, “Her diagnosis has been public since 2018. What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle. She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily. Selma also has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to her MS, which bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her. For the same reason, she travels with a service dog who doesn’t leave her side, and the authorities took her dog from her.”

The rep also brought up Selma’s busy schedule and contributions to the community.

They wrote, “It should be noted Selma has worked on seven film and television projects in 2026 alone, only a couple of which have been announced. She has launched a skin care line, a clothing line, and a line of eyeglass readers, each built around the idea of beauty and utility for people whose bodies do not always cooperate. She remains a visible and relentless advocate for disability rights, for the MS community, and this year for the Jewish community in the face of rising antisemitism, including from the stage of the ADL’s State of the Arts event at The Jewish Museum two weeks ago. Selma had never been arrested before Sunday night.”