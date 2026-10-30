Patrick Stewart’s Estranged Son Pays Tribute After His Death

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Years before his death at 86, Patrick Stewart expressed regret over his “practically nonexistent” relationship with his two children, Daniel and Sophie.

In a 2023 interview with The Irish Independent, Stewart shared, “Given that I’m separated from my children now, we don’t have relationships, they have become very important. I never thought that this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s, they’re not children anymore, they’re adults. And my relationship with them is practically nonexistent.”

Patrick admitted that he experienced “significant grief” from the estranged relationship with Daniel and Sophie, 54, his kids with his ex-wife Sheila Falconer.

He said, “There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not pained by the memory of my children, who they were, and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them.”

“I always put my acting work first, before my family,” Stewart confessed.

Following his death, Patrick’s son Daniel Stewart took to X to share a throwback photo.

Without writing a caption, Daniel posted a pic of himself carrying Patrick on his back.

The image is from a 2001 production of J.B. Priestley’s “Johnson Over Jordan” in which the two men starred at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds, England.

It was one of a handful of times the father and son worked together.