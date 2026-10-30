‘Obsession’s’ Inde Navarrette Could Scare Up Oscar Nom Amid Huge Year for Horror

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Horror is here to slay!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough was joined by Variety’s Clayton Davis to talk all things horror films, including how “Obsession” could care up an Oscar nom for star Inde Navarrette.

Davis said, “It’s not even just so much that it’s a year of horror, it’s like the birth of new filmmakers. We’re getting new auteurs blazing onto the scene.”

“Look at ‘Obsession,’” Clayton said. “$750,000 budget gross versus nearly $500 million at the box office. Like, what a story.” He added, “Breakout star Inde Navarrette, who’s become the biggest star on the planet right now, and she’s about to do ‘X-Men.’”

Then there is 20-year-old director Kane Parsons’ movie “Backrooms,” starring Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Davis said, “It is currently still the biggest hit for A24. It beat out Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ last year.”

Clayton estimated genre films have raked in $1.4 billion so far this year!

Davis said of award season, “One year after Amy Madigan won for ‘Weapons,’ I mean, we’re in good times of horror movies.”

That environment could be promising for “Obsession.”